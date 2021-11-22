FACT CHECK: Is This Man 105 Years Old?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show a 105-year-old man.

Verdict: False

The man pictured is Günther Krabbenhöft, a German fashion model who is in his 70s, according to the public relations firm that represents him.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post includes two photos of the same elderly man dressed in a suit at what looks like a train station. “Believe me! He is 105 years old and he looks more stylish than most of the youngsters today,” reads the image’s caption.

In reality, the man pictured is Günther Krabbenhöft, a German “style icon” who is in his 70s, according to his biography on the website of Marta PR, the public relations firm that represents him. His profile on the website includes one of the pictures included in the Facebook post.

“Style icon Günther Krabbenhöft is the most elegant sensation to emerge in the Berlin fashion scene,” reads the website. “His impeccable taste and detail oriented approach to style resonates deeply with his worldwide following.” (RELATED: Did CS Lewis Say, ‘You Are Never Too Old To Set Another Goal Or To Dream A New Dream’?)

Krabbenhöft rose to fame in 2015 after photos of him were widely shared online in recognition of his distinctive fashion style, according to French pop culture website Konbini. He told the outlet that same year that he was 70 years old rather than 104 as some online rumors at the time claimed.

Krabbenhöft has received international press attention. He maintains a verified Instagram account with over 145 thousand followers and a Facebook profile, where he regularly posts photos of himself visiting different places in his trendy attire. He published a book in 2020 with a German title that translates to, “Just be you – You’re never too old to be young.”