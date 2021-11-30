FACT CHECK: No, This Photo Was Not Taken In Cape Verde

An image shared on Twitter purportedly shows Praia, Cape Verde.

Good Morning Africa From Praia The Capital City Of, Cape Verde 🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/DGNYEphe7S — Zoom Afrika (@zoomafrika1) November 20, 2021

Verdict: False

The photo actually shows part of Florianópolis, Brazil.

Fact Check:

Praia is capital of Cape Verde, a country comprised of a group of islands off the coast of western Africa. An image on Twitter claims to show a landscape of a city near the water.

The tweet reads: “Good Morning Africa From Praia The Capital City Of, Cape Verde.” The same message and image have also been shared on Facebook.

The image does not, however, show Praia, Cape Verde. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the same image published on Flickr in 2009 by a photographer named Rodrigo Soldon. The photo’s caption explains it was taken from the Majestic Palace Hotel in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Furthermore, the beach and buildings visible in the photo can be seen in a Google Maps street view of Avenida Beira Mar Norte in Florianópolis. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Brazilians Resisting Coronavirus Restrictions At The Beach?)

President of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves was sworn in on Nov. 9 after winning an election held on Oct. 18, according to AFP. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Angolan President Joao Lourenco both went to the ceremony, the outlet reported.

This is not the first time a photo taken in Brazil has been incorrectly identified on social media. Check Your Fact in August corrected the false claim that a 2013 photo of crowds at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s Copacabana beach showed an anti-lockdown protest on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.