FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Giant Mummy Found In North America?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a “giant Nubian mummy found in North America.”

Verdict: False

The mummy pictured was found in either Egypt or the Canary Islands, not North America. There is no evidence it is the mummy of a giant.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be the mummified remains of a human strapped to a hospital bed about to enter a CT scanner. “Another giant Nubian mummy found in North America…” reads text included in the image. “They have found to (sic) many to count.”

Nubia is the ancient name for a region in northeastern Africa that includes parts of modern-day Egypt and Sudan, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. (RELATED: Image Claims To Show The Stump Of An Ancient 10-Mile Tall Tree)

The mummy pictured, however, is not that of a giant and was not found in North America. A reverse image search reveals it is one of four mummies that were brought to Quirónsalud University Hospital in Madrid, Spain, in 2016 as part of a study conducted by the hospital in conjunction with the Spanish National Museum of Archaeology, according to an article published on GE Healthcare’s website, which includes the same image. Three of the mummies were from Egypt, while the fourth was from Tenerife in the Canary Islands, according to the report. All four were scanned using a GE CT system.

“Through the scans, we’re able to ascertain the mummies’ approximate age, sex, height, clothing, and if they suffered any bone fractures,” said Dr. Vicente Martínez de Vega, head of the radiology department at Quirónsalud Madrid.

The article from GE Healthcare does not mention anything about the mummies being giants. Other images of the mummies found in Spanish-language media reports show they are proportionally sized. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports suggesting numerous giant mummies have been discovered in North America.