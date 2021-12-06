FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Eazy-E And Betty White Posing Together?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the late rapper Eazy-E and actress Betty White posing together.

Verdict: False

White’s head has been photoshopped into the picture. The original shows Eazy-E posing with a woman named Hilda Heller.

Fact Check:

The post includes what appears to be a photo of Eazy-E, a one-time member of the rap group N.W.A., posing with White. “Here’s a picture of the most notorious gangsta that ever lived with the rapper Eazy-E,” reads text included in the post.

The picture, however, has been altered. A reverse image search reveals the unaltered version was first shared on Instagram in May 2019 by Terry Heller, the nephew of late businessman and former N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller. In that post, the woman next to Eazy-E is not White, whose face appears to have been photoshopped into the doctored version of the image. Terry Heller identifies the woman in the unaltered photo as his grandmother, Hilda Heller.

“Wow wow wow! Just found this picture of #eazye and my gorgeous grandmother Hilda Heller!” reads Terry Heller’s caption of the unaltered photo. (RELATED: Did ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dustin Diamond Die In A Prison Riot?)

The altered version appears to be a creation of Vemix, a digital artist who specializes in photoshopping pictures of celebrities together. The artist shared the photoshopped image of Eazy-E and White on his Instagram account in April 2020 with a caption that reads, “I’m too busy being essential, so all y’all get is reruns lol ‘Betty Wright.'”