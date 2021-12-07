FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show Donald Trump’s 2021 Christmas Card

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Christmas card released by former President Donald Trump in 2021.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Donald Trump releasing the Christmas card. It has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

The purported card features a black-and-white photo of Donald Trump in a tuxedo surrounded by Christmas-themed imagery and the words “Merry Christmas From The Winter White House December 2021.” The faces of former First Lady Melania Trump and children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump appear to be superimposed onto ornaments at the top-right.

Multiple Facebook and Twitter users have recently shared the card as if it was real. In reality, however, the card is fabricated and was not released by the former president. (RELATED: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?)

The supposed Christmas card does not appear on his websites donaldjtrump.com or 45office.com, where he has published various official statements this year. Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also haven’t shared the card on their social media accounts. Donald Trump’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts have been suspended since January due to statements he made after some of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The black-and-white picture of Donald Trump in the fake Christmas card may be derived from a full-color photo that was taken in June 2019. That photo, available on Getty Images, shows him and Melania Trump with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at London’s Buckingham Place. In the fabricated Christmas card, Trump’s white shirt seems to have been edited to resemble male genitalia.

Check Your Fact reached out to Donald Trump’s office for comment and will update this piece if a response is provided. Liz Harrington, who serves as his spokesperson, previously confirmed to Reuters the image is “fake and did not come from us.”