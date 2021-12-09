FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Fence Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People At A German Mall?

An image shared on Facebook over 1,400 times allegedly shows a fence in a German mall separating people vaccinated against COVID-19 from those who are unvaccinated.

Verdict: Misleading

The picture was taken in Latvia, not Germany.

Fact Check:

The claim that the photo of the woman and man separated by a fence is “from a German mall separating the vaccinated from the unvaccinated” has circulated widely as the German government in early December announced restrictions for unvaccinated people. The restrictions, which came in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Germany, bar unvaccinated people from nonessential shops and certain other venues, BBC News reported.

However, the picture was actually taken in Latvia, not Germany. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact traced the photo back to Latvian right-wing politician Aldis Gobzems’ Oct. 13 Facebook post, where he explained his wife had a QR code and he did not. Signage visible in the photo posted by Gobzems features Latvian writing.

Gobzems has participated in protests against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, according to the English-language website of Latvia’s public broadcasting service. (RELATED: Does This Video Show Boris Johnson Giving Journalists Tea After Recovering From COVID-19?)

Nonessential Latvian businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters and gyms can only be accessed by those who are either vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the disease, according to the U.S. Embassy in Latvia’s website. Individuals can use digital certificates to provide proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to enter such places.

About 64 percent of Latvia’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data published by The New York Times.