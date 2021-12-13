FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show A Supermarket In Germany Using A Fence To Separate Shoppers By COVID-19 Vaccination Status?

An image shared on Twitter allegedly shows a supermarket in Germany using fencing to separate people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 from people who have not been vaccinated.

Germany – the jabbed and unjabbed are separated with a fence in a supermarket pic.twitter.com/Igcw060AtV — chap (@G_P_L_M) November 28, 2021

Verdict: Misleading

The photo actually shows a store in Romania.

Fact Check:

The Nov. 28 tweet claims to show a photo of a supermarket in Germany in which people stand on both sides of a fence in the middle of what looks like an indoor shopping space. The caption reads, “Germany – the jabbed and unjabbed are separated with a fence in a supermarket.” Similar claims about the photo have also been shared on Facebook.

In reality, the photo was not taken in Germany. Digital creator Adrian Prisecaru included it in a Nov. 22 Romanian-language Facebook post about visiting a Kaufland hypermarket in Romania. He also posted two more photos the next day showing such fences at the entrance of a Romanian Kaufland location. (RELATED: Did Boris Johnson Get His COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot While A Blue Cap Covered The Needle?)

Kaufland is headquartered in Germany but has stores in Romania and several other countries as well, according to its website. The Romanian news outlets Ziua De Vest and R3Media reported on fences being put up in Kaufman stores in Romania and a Romanian nonprofit, Pro Consumers Association, criticizing the move.

Romania currently requires a “Digital Green Certificate/Green Pass” to enter many nonessential public venues, including restaurants, shopping malls, museums and gyms, according to the U.S. Embassy in Romania’s website. Such passes are not required for essential stores such as grocery stores and directly-accessible pharmacies, per the U.S. Embassy’s website.

As of Monday, about 39 percent of Romania’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data published by The New York Times.