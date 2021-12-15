FACT CHECK: Is Ivanka Trump Joining The Democratic Party To Run Against Donald Trump?

The title of a video shared on Facebook claims Ivanka Trump is joining the Democratic Party to run against her father, former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

Check Your Fact found no indication Ivanka Trump has switched back to the Democratic Party to run against her father. She has not announced a campaign bid against Donald Trump.

Fact Check:

The video, which has garnered over 500 reactions and 16,000 views to date, features the claim in its title, which reads, “Ivanka Trump is joining the Dem0crats to run aga!nst her Dad.” The content of the video does not offer any evidence to substantiate the title’s allegation about Ivanka Trump, who has donated to Democratic political candidates in the past. Instead, it discusses speculation of Donald Trump’s possible 2024 presidential run, coronavirus-related legislation and other topics.

The New York Times reported in 2020 that, according to the New York City Board of Elections, Ivanka Trump switched in October 2018 from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party on her voter registration. She said she had originally intended to make the switch in 2016 so that she could cast a ballot for her father in the New York primaries but missed the deadline to do so then, according to the outlet. The New York Times quoted her in the 2020 article as describing herself as a “proud Trump Republican.”

Check Your Fact reviewed her Twitter and Facebook posts and found no instances of her expressing an intention to return to the Democratic Party to run against her father. National news outlets such as CNN, Fox News, ABC News and MSNBC also haven’t reported on her announcing such a move. (RELATED: No, Ivanka Trump Didn’t Wear A Shirt With A Swastika-Like Trump Logo)

Though there has long been speculation of Ivanka Trump one day running for political office, she has not officially announced any bid as of press time. Politico reported in January 2021 that Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, said, “Ivanka only got into politics to help her father and help his agenda but what’s now clear is that Ivanka is a political powerhouse in her own right.”