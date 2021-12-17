FACT CHECK: Do These Images Show The Stumps Of Giant Silicon Trees From Thousands Of Years Ago?

A post shared on Facebook over 750 times claims to show the petrified stumps of giant silicon trees from thousands of years ago.

Verdict: False

None of the pictures show the remnants of giant trees; instead, they depict various rock formations around the world.

Fact Check:

The viral post features pictures of four wide, flat formations, with the caption claiming in part, “Thousands of years ago there were giant trees of Silicon whose remains are found in different parts of the planet. Looking at the trunk of these large petrified trees, we can imagine how large these ‘mother trees’ were.” It goes on to say the trees “had all the knowledge and wisdom on the planet that they in turn transmitted to men and animals.”

None of the pictures show the stumps of ancient giant trees, reverse image searches revealed. (RELATED: Did Scientists Discover Devils Tower Was Originally A Giant Tree?)

The top-left photo, available on Alamy, actually depicts an exposed guyot in the Afar Depression in Ethiopia. In addition, the picture appears on the Science Photo Library website, where the caption also identifies it as a guyot, not an ancient giant tree.

“Aerial photograph of a guyot in the Afar Depression, Ethiopia, Africa. The Awash River is seen across top left,” reads the caption on the Science Photo Library. “Guyots are underwater volcanoes that have flat tops due to wave erosion. The presence of a guyot in the Afar Depression shows that the area was once beneath the Red Sea.”

Both the top-right and bottom-left photos depict the Cerro Autana, a table-top mountain located in Venezuela. The top-right photo can be seen in a Steemit post titled “Venezuela A Country Full of Marvels,” while the bottom-left can be seen in a Russian blog post about various geological formations in Venezuela. The Facebook page of Venezuela’s National Parks Institute has posted pictures of Cerro Autana that closely resemble the bottom-left photo, while a similar photo to the top-right can be found on iStock.

The bottom-right photo shows the Devils Tower in Wyoming, as can be seen on AndyAdventuring.com. The geological formation comprises of igneous rock called phonolite porphyry, according to National Geographic. Various other pictures of Devils Tower are available on the National Park Service website.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a viral social media post falsely claiming scientists had discovered the Devils Tower rock formation was originally a giant tree.