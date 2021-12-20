FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show A Boy Giving Joe Biden A Vial Of Blood

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a boy giving President Joe Biden a vial of blood.

Verdict: False

The blood vial has been superimposed into the footage.

Fact Check:

In the video, dramatic music can be heard playing as a boy appears to hand Biden what looks like a tube of red liquid. The caption, which references the baseless belief held by some QAnon conspiracy theorists that Democratic “elites” harvest and consume the blood of children, alleges, “Joe Biden accepts a vial of blood, handed to him by a boy. Looks like the rumors of him sucking the blood of kids are 100% true!”

Check Your Fact found that the video being shared on Facebook has been digitally altered to superimpose the blood vial into their hands, however. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With Jeffrey Epstein?)

Based on the people visible in the video and what they’re wearing, the manipulated video appears to come from when Biden arrived at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, on July 21. FOX19 NOW, a local news station, live-streamed Biden’s arrival on its Facebook page. At the time, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his family welcomed the president on the airport tarmac, as shown in FOX19 NOW’s live stream and in press photos.

In the original video, Biden can be seen talking to Beshear’s son at one point. While holding a dark-colored object in his hand, Biden briefly takes Beshear’s son’s hand and then releases it, leaving the object in the boy’s hand. The object does not resemble a vial of blood in any way.

On July 21, Biden had traveled to the area to promote his “Build Back Better” agenda and participate in a CNN town hall, according to the president’s public schedule on Factba.se. More recently, Biden traveled to Kentucky to survey damage caused by deadly tornadoes, CNN reported.