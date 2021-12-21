FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Typhoon Odette Hitting The Philippines?

A video shared on Facebook claims to show Typhoon Odette hitting the Philippines.

Verdict: False

While the video is from the Philippines, it shows Typhoon Goni in 2020, not Typhoon Odette in 2021.

Fact Check:

Typhoon Odette, also known as Super Typhoon Rai, hit the Philippines this week, causing substantial damage and loss of life, according to CNN. Some social media users have been sharing a video of what appears to be typhoon-level rain and winds, claiming it shows the effects of Odette.

“Typhoon Odette,” reads the video’s caption. “Happening now in Maasin, Southern Leyte.” (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Threaten To ‘Cancel All US Visas To Be Issued In The Philippines’?)

While the video does show the effects of a typhoon in the Philippines, it does not show Odette. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact discovered the video actually depicts Typhoon Goni, also known as Typhoon Rolly, in the Philippines, which hit the country last year, according to BBC News. PhilStar.com, a Filipino news outlet, posted the video on its Facebook page on Nov. 1, 2020.

“The situation of #RollyPH in Buhi, Camarines Sur, where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #4 has been raised as of 11 a.m,” reads the caption of the video.

The Manila Standard, a Filipino news outlet, also published the video as part of a report about the 2020 typhoon. The typhoon killed at least 20 people and caused significant damage to the region, according to the Filipino news outlet Rappler.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked claims related to the Philippines. In October, Check Your Fact debunked a Facebook post claiming to show Manila Bay before and after the Duterte administration.