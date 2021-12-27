FACT CHECK: No, George W. Bush Was Not Sentenced To Death For Treason

A Facebook post claims the military sentenced former President George W. Bush to death after convicting him of treason and murder as a conspirator in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the U.S. military convicted or charged Bush with any crime. The claim stems from a website that says it “contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

For more than a decade, conspiracy theorists have alleged the U.S. government perpetrated or knowingly permitted the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, according to BBC News. Now, a Facebook post claims a military tribunal recently sentenced Bush to death for his purported role in the attacks. (RELATED: Did Bush Support China Joining The World Trade Organization?)

“George w Bush To be executed January 4, 2022 in gitmo for crimes against the American people for being involved in the 911 towers,” reads the post. It goes on to claim that testimony given to a military tribunal alleged Bush told two people, former Secretary of State James Baker and a man named “Rick Osborne,” to avoid New York City and Washington D.C. the week of the attacks. The post claims the alleged death sentence was upheld by Navy Deputy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Darse Crandal, who said witness statements and tapes from late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld had proved that Rumsfeld, Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney were “the architects of 9/11.”

In reality, there is no evidence any of this is true. Check Your Fact searched the Department of Defense’s press releases but found no mention of Bush being charged or convicted of any crime. Likewise, the Navy JAG Corps has not issued a statement announcing such action against the former president. If Bush had been arrested or charged with any crime, it presumably would have been covered in the media, yet there are no credible news reports about such a development.

An internet search reveals the claims originate from a Dec. 20 article on the website Real Raw News, a site that sports a disclaimer reading, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” All but the first three lines of the Facebook post appear to have been copy and pasted from Real Raw News. Despite the disclaimer, some social media users have shared the article’s story as if it were factual.

The story shared on Facebook appears to be a continuation of the bogus claim that Bush was arrested by the military in November. This claim also stemmed from Real Raw News and was debunked by Check Your Fact at the time.