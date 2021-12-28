FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Fire Breaking Out In An Italian Vaccine Warehouse?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a fire breaking out in an Italian military warehouse storing COVID-19 vaccines.

Verdict: False

The fire took place at a police station in Tor di Quinto, Rome, not a warehouse with vaccines.

Fact Check:

All employees of schools, police officers, military personnel and those working in emergency services in Italy are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 15, Italian news outlet The Local reported. Those who refuse to be vaccinated can face unpaid suspensions and fines, according to the outlet.

Since then, social media users have been sharing a video showing a burning building. “What are the odds?” the video’s caption reads.” The caption goes on to quote a tweet reading, “Italy: after the mandatory vaccination for all security forces is approved, the military warehouse where the vaccines were stored magically catches fire.” (RELATED: Does This Video Show An Italian Police Officer Upset Over The Use Of Water Cannons On Green Pass Protestors?)

The video does not, however, show a military warehouse burning down with vaccines inside. A watermark on the video shows it comes from Italian news outlet, iNews24, which originally published the footage on Dec. 15 with the title, “Rome: Tor di Quinto police station on fire” in Italian. Translated text accompanying the video explains that the fire took place in the Lazio Regiment building of the Salvo D’Acquisto carabinieri barracks.

A picture taken at the fire was also included in a Dec. 15 article published by Italy 24 News, titled, “Rome, flames in the carabinieri barracks in Tor di Quinto.” Several Italian outlets reported on the fire, yet none of them mention COVID-19 vaccines being stored at the barracks.

Check Your Fact reached out to the Tor di Quinto Carabinieri and will update this article if a response is given. A spokesperson for the Tor di Quinto Carabinieri previously confirmed to the Associated Press that COVID-19 vaccines were not stored at the barracks.

The fire may have started in a room of the guesthouse of the barracks, according to Roma Today. One officer was injured and taken to a local hospital, but was not in serious condition, the outlet reported.