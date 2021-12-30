FACT CHECK: Did Mafia Assassins Descend On Rome To Avenge Pope Francis’ Death?

An image shared on Facebook claims mafia assassins descended on Rome to avenge Pope Francis’ murder.



Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest that Pope Francis was murdered. He has been spotted alive several times since his alleged death.

Fact Check:

Social media users have been sharing a screenshot of an article bearing the headline, “Mafia assassins descend on Rome to avenge murder of Pope Francis.” The article was published Dec. 27 and cites “Freemason sources.” It goes on to claim that the closing of St. Peter’s Basilica was the “trigger” for the assassination.

However, there is no evidence that Pope Francis was murdered between Christmas Eve and Dec. 27. If the Pope had been murdered, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. Check Your Fact also reviewed Vatican press releases and did not find any announcement about Pope Francis’ alleged death.

Pope Francis celebrated mass on Christmas Eve in St. Peter’s Basilica with a substantial crowd, according to VOA News. The Pope also appeared on Christmas Day, speaking to a massive crowd at St. Peter’s Square. Footage of his Christmas Day speech was shared on YouTube by Vatican News.

Pope Francis also appeared Dec. 26 for the Angelus prayer, as seen in this Vatican News YouTube video, and at a general audience on Dec. 29, as can be seen in this live stream also from Vatican News. (RELATED: ‘Book Of Yeezus’ – Did Kanye West Publish A Bible That Replaces ‘God’ With His Name?)

The Facebook claim might have stemmed from ITV News host Kylie Pentelow, who mistakenly reported that Pope Francis died on Christmas, according to Deadline.