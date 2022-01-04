FACT CHECK: No, Gavin Newsom Was Not Sentenced To Death For Child Sex Crimes And Treason

A Facebook post claims a military tribunal has sentenced Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom to death for “treason and child sex crimes.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Newsom has been convicted of any offense by the military. The claim stems from an article that says it “contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The lengthy Facebook post claims Navy Judge Advocate General (JAG) Darse E. Crandal Jr. went before a military tribunal on Dec. 30 in Guantanamo Bay to discuss Newsom’s numerous alleged “COVID crimes,” including the governor’s alleged inflation of the COVID-19 death toll in his state. The post goes on to claim Newsom was found guilty of “treason and child sex crimes” and sentenced to death. (RELATED: Did A California Store Owner Price All Of His Items At $951 To Prosecute Thieves?)

There is, however, no evidence any of this occurred. Neither the Defense Department nor the Navy JAG Corps has issued a press release about Newsom being charged or convicted of a crime and no such development is mentioned in social media posts from either entity.

There is likewise no mention of his alleged arrest, conviction or sentencing on the governor’s website. On Dec. 31, the day after the Facebook post claimed he was sentenced to death, Newsom’s office announced the start of a new program in California to compensate state-sponsored sterilization survivors. Newsom’s verified social media accounts also remain active.

The Facebook post’s entire text appears to have been copied and pasted directly from a Jan.3 article published on Real Raw News, a website that openly states it “contains humor, parody, and satire.” The claim appears to be a continuation of a story Real Raw News published in November that alleged Newsom was arrested by the military. Check Your Fact debunked that erroneous claim at the time.