FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show One Of India’s Tejas Express Trains Decorated With Lights?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a Tejas Express train in India decorated with colored lights.

Verdict: False

The video shows a train in the U.K., not a Tejas Express train in India.

Fact Check:

The “Tejas Express” refers to a series of semi-high-speed, fully air-conditioned trains operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in India, according to The Quint. A video shared on Facebook on Dec. 31 claims to show one of the trains adorned with colored fluorescent lights passing below an overpass. What sounds like a child’s voice can be heard cheering as the train moves by.

“Tejas Express, Goa to Mumbai Train,” reads the video’s caption. (RELATED: Does This Image Show 5 Intelligence Agencies Meeting In Delhi, India?)

The video, however, was not filmed anywhere near India. Through a key word search, Check Your Fact found the same video was shared on YouTube on Dec. 2 by the U.K.-based South West News Service. “Train covered in CHRISTMAS LIGHTS winds through UK village,” reads the video’s title.

A Dec. 4 article from DevonLive.com, another U.K.-based news outlet, also included the footage of the train. The article reported the video was filmed by photographer Scott Williams in Goodrington, England and notes Williams was accompanied by his “excited toddler daughter.”

“This video features the Train of Lights which is operated by the Dartmouth Steam Railway and River Boat Company (DRRC),” Williams told DevonLive.com.

Information about the “Train of Lights” can be found on the DRRC’s website, where tickets to ride the train were also sold. The website states the train ran between Paignton, England and Kingswear, England from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31.