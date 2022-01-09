FACT CHECK: Did Trey Gowdy Claim ‘Treasonous Acts’ Occurred During The 2020 Election?

An image shared on Facebook claims former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy alleged the 2020 election was rigged through “treasonous acts.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Gowdy made this statement. He denied he said the alleged quote.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, an allegation that has been widely debunked by fact-checkers. An image shared on Facebook claims Gowdy, who is now the host of Fox News’ “Sunday Night In America With Trey Gowdy“ also sounded the alarm on the election.

The image shows a picture of Gowdy along with an alleged quote of his that reads, “We are not talking about fraudulent voting acts. What we are talking about is TREASON! When you coordinate six to ten states, using cyber warfare to change the outcome, these are TREASONOUS acts.” (RELATED: Did Georgia Send Out 7 Million Absentee Ballots While Only Having 5.6 Million Registered Voters In The 2020 Presidential Election?)

In reality, there is no evidence Gowdy made this statement or ever suggested the 2020 presidential election was rigged. No such allegation appears in any of his verified social media posts and Check Your Fact could not locate a single credible news report online of him making a comment to that effect. The former congressman contended during a Nov. 10, 2020 installment of his podcast that the responsibility for proving voter fraud fell on those claiming it took place, according to Fox News.

“I never said it or anything even remotely akin thereto,” said Gowdy in an email to Check Your Fact when asked about the alleged quote. “Those words have never been uttered, written or even thought by me.”