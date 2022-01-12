Check Your Fact Signs Open Letter To YouTube

In a letter to YouTube, fact-checkers call upon its CEO to take four steps against rampant disinformation

Check Your Fact is proud to join more than 80 professional fact-checking organizations from over 40 countries in signing a letter to YouTube’s CEO Susan Wojcicki.

The letter, published Wednesday, urges her to take at least four steps to stop the company from being “one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide.”

Check Your Fact is a fact-checking news site dedicated to verifying statements by influencers, as well as reporting by other news outlets. It also vets the many widely-shared claims that rocket across the internet every day. Its mission is a non-partisan one. Check Your Fact is loyal to neither people nor parties — only the truth.

The letter can be read in full here: