FACT CHECK: Does Biden Have The ‘Lowest Approval Rating Of Any President’ Despite Winning The Most Votes Ever?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden received more votes than any president yet “has the lowest approval rating of any President ever.”

Verdict: Misleading

While it is true that Biden received more votes than any other candidate in American history, several former presidents have had lower approval ratings than him, according to Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center and Cornell University’s Roper Center.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook claims Biden received more votes than any president in American history but has the lowest approval rating of all time. “Biden got 80 million vote (sic) (more than any President ever), yet has the lowest approval rating of any president ever – explain this,” reads the post.

This claim, however, is misleading. While Biden did break former President Barack Obama’s record for the most votes ever received by a U.S. presidential candidate when he earned over 81 million in the 2020 election, according to CBS News, he does not have the lowest approval rating of all time. (Related: Is Joe Biden’s Recent 39% Approval Rating Lower Than Donald Trump’s Ever Was?)

Biden’s approval rating recently hit 41 percent, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released on Dec. 20, the lowest it has been throughout his presidency. However, the same polling center found that former President Donald Trump left office in January 2021 with a 38 percent approval rating, according to NPR.

Several other former presidents, including George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Richard Nixon, Lyndon B. Johnson and Harry Truman, have also had lower approval ratings than Biden, according to Cornell University’s Roper Center, which tracks the highest and lowest ratings for presidents dating back to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Roper Center reports that George W. Bush received the lowest approval rating of all time with 19 percent in February 2008.

Gallup’s Presidential Job Approval Center, which tracks Gallup’s presidential approval ratings among presidents dating back to Truman, likewise shows Biden does not have the lowest approval rating of all time. Gallup’s Approval Center places Biden’s current approval rating at 43 percent and reports that former presidents Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Reagan, Carter, Gerald Ford, Nixon, Johnson and Truman all had approval ratings that dipped into the 30s on at least one occasion.