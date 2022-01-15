FACT CHECK: Did A Man Get 37 Plastic Surgeries And Change His Name To Date His Ex-Girlfriend?

An image shared on Facebook claims a 40-year-old man named James Mack received 37 plastic surgeries and changed his name so he could date his ex-girlfriend again.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to indicate the story of Mack is real. The rumor appears to stem from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

A Facebook image features two headshot photos, one of a dark-haired man and the other of a man with blonde hair. The two men have noticeably different facial features. “In 2017, 40-year-old James Mack got 37 plastic surgeries and got his name changed to Jason Monroe just to date his ex-girlfriend again after she filed a restraining order,” reads text included in the image.

This claim, however, is nothing more than a rumor. A reverse image search revealed the first photo, showing the dark-haired man, can be found on the website of Parfitt Facial Cosmetic Surgery Center where it appears as the “after” photo of a man who received “male facial procedures.”

Similarly, the second photo included in the post, showing the man with blonde hair, can be found on the website of New York City-based plastic surgeon Dr. Douglas Steinbrech. The website notes the unidentified male had undergone a “male model make over” procedure and includes a “before” image of the man for comparison. Notably, the pre-operation picture of the blonde-haired man looks nothing like the dark-haired man included in the Facebook post.

There is nothing on either website to indicate the two men are related in any way. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to suggest the story of Mack and his alleged 37 plastic surgeries is real. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Italian Doctors Who Have Died From Coronavirus)

The rumor appears to stem from a 2018 article published by the satirical website World News Daily Report titled, “Man Gets Plastic Surgery And Name Change To Date His Ex-Girlfriend After She Obtains Restraining Order.” The satirical post features the same image of the two men that was shared on Facebook. Check Your Fact has previously corrected viral claims originating from World News Daily Report, including one that alleged scientists successfully created a Tyrannosaurus rex embryo from chicken DNA.