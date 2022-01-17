FACT CHECK: No, Camila Morrone Did Not Say She Had A Terrible, Star Wars-Themed Date With Leonardo DiCaprio

An image shared on Facebook claims model and actress Camila Morrone described a date she had with actor Leonardo DiCaprio in which he rented a movie theater and made her watch Star Wars movies.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Morrone described such a date. The rumor stems from a satirical Twitter account.

Fact Check:

The image includes pictures of Morrone and DiCaprio along with text that claims Morrone once described a terrible date she had with the actor. “He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘Star Wars’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys,” Morrone allegedly said.

The comments attributed to her appear to be fabricated. There is no mention of any Star Wars-themed date in any of her verified Instagram posts. Check Your Fact likewise found no credible news reporting to corroborate Marrone detailed such a date with DiCaprio. (RELATED: Did France’s Last Public Execution By Guillotine Occur After The Premiere Of The First ‘Star Wars’ Movie?)

The statements attributed to Morrone were first shared in a Jan. 14 tweet posted by the satirical “LeCinephiles” Twitter account.

BREAKING: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, Camila Morrone details the “worst date of my life” with the actor. “He rented out a whole cinema, and made me watch every single ‘STAR WARS’ movie while he ran around with his lightsaber pretending to fight bad guys.” pic.twitter.com/uE5EnZMOp5 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) January 14, 2022

The original tweet has received over 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 retweets since it was posted. The Twitter account clearly identifies itself as a “satire page” in its bio.

The Facebook post also describes Marrone as DiCaprio’s “ex-girlfriend,” which appears to be inaccurate. Morrone and DiCaprio first met in 2017 and began dating shortly thereafter, according to Parade. As of November 2021, E! News reported that the relationship is “closer than ever” and the pair allegedly now live together. The two were seen together on the Caribbean island of St. Barts on Jan. 5, according to E! News.