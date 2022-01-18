FACT CHECK: Did BBC News Publish A Headline About Jamaican Men Being ‘Viewed As The Most Faithful’ In The Caribbean?

An image shared on Instagram purportedly shows a BBC News report claiming a study showed Jamaican men were “the most faithful men” in the Caribbean.

Verdict: False

BBC News has not published such a story. A spokesperson said the image is fake.

Fact Check:

The purported BBC News article is marked as having been published on May 28, 2021, and updated a few days later by a writer named Fiona Woods. The headline reads, “Jamaican men viewed as the most faithful men across the Caribbean following recent university study.” The post’s caption reads, “FACTS!”

However, BBC News has not posted the supposed headline on social media. The story is also absent from the outlet’s website, which does not feature content regarding a university study on Caribbean men. (RELATED: Did BBC News Report That 350 People Attended A May 29 Protest In London?)

“I can confirm this is not a BBC News story and this is a faked image,” BBC World Service Communications Head Philly Spurr told Check Your Fact in an email. “We do have a radio producer named Fiona Woods but she did not write this piece.”

An internet search turned up no evidence of any peer-reviewed university study addressing the topic of Caribbean men and faithfulness.

