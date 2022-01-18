FACT CHECK: Did Klaus Schwab Write That Billions Of ‘Useless Eaters’ Will Be Eliminated By 2050?

An image shared on Instagram claims World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chairman Klaus Schwab predicted the erasure of 4 billion “useless eaters” by 2050.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Health Mafia (@worldhealthmafia3.0)

Verdict: False

The statement appeared in a 1992 book by Dr. John Coleman. There is no evidence Schwab made such a remark or included it in his book.

Fact Check:

The image claims the alleged quote stems from a passage in the book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” authored by Schwab and Monthly Barometer founder Thierry Malleret. The passage says around 4 billion “useless eaters” would be “eliminated” by 2050 through various methods, including war and starvation.

“Energy, food and watershal (sic) be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite,” the passage reads in part, adding that it would continue until the world population reaches a “manageable” level of 1 billion people. (RELATED: Did The World Economic Forum Report On The Omicron Variant In July?)

The statement, however, does not appear in the book nor on Schwab’s verified Twitter account. The WEF’s social media posts and its press releases likewise make no such comment. Check Your Fact was unable to locate a single credible news report online of Schwab making such a remark.

“Mr. Klaus Schwab has never made such a statement,” WEF spokesperson Alem Tedeneke told Check Your Fact in an email.

An internet search reveals the passage can be found in John Coleman’s 1992 book “Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300,” which is also available through the Central Intelligence Agency’s website. Coleman, who claimed to be a former British intelligence officer, cites British writer H.G. Wells’ 1926 book “The Open Conspiracy: Blueprints for Global Revolution” as a source for his allegations.

This is not the first time Schwab has been the subject of viral misinformation. Check Your Fact corrected a false rumor in April 2021 that alleged he referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as “the first big step towards the unprecedented control of mankind.”