FACT CHECK: Does This Footage Show A UFO Over Mexico?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a UFO sighting in Mexico.

Verdict: False

The aircraft shown in the video is a Goodyear blimp, not a UFO, according to the New York Post and Business Insider. The video was shot in New Jersey, not Mexico.

Fact Check:

The video shows people standing along a highway looking at a brightly-lit, cigar-shaped object hovering far away. One voice comments, “Yo, look at that. Look at everybody on the highway right now,” as the camera pans to capture onlookers filming the suspended object. “UFO IN MEXICO,” reads the video’s caption. (RELATED: Did The International Space Station Film A UFO For 22 Minutes?)

The object in the sky, however, is not a UFO nor was it filmed in Mexico. Rather, the video shows a Goodyear blimp floating over New Jersey, according to the New York Post, which reported on the incident in September 2020. The article from the New York Post includes a longer version of the same video shared on Facebook.

Other videos of the object, dated to September 2020, circulated widely on various social media platforms, according to NJ.com. Business Insider, which also reported on the incident at the time, received confirmation from Goodyear that the company had flown a blimp in northern New Jersey to film overhead footage of an NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants.

This is not the first time UFO-related misinformation has gone viral. In March 2020, Check Your Fact debunked a viral Facebook post that alleged the International Space Station (ISS) captured footage of a UFO on its livestream.