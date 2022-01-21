FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Dalila Jakupović Collapsing At The 2022 Australian Open?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Slovenian tennis player Dalila Jakupović collapsing during a match at the 2022 Australian Open.

Verdict: False

The video is from the Australian Open in January 2020. Jakupović is not participating in the 2022 tournament.

Fact Check:

In the video, Jakupović is seen kneeling on the ground in apparent distress while holding her chest. Three personnel arrive to check on her condition shortly thereafter. The caption of the Facebook post claims that vaccinated tennis players are “dropping like flies” and that the video shows proof of adverse side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Meanwhile At The Australian Open, Proof Vaxxed Tennis Players Are Dropping Like Flies,” the post’s caption reads in part. “Once They Put Pressure On Their Hearts Thats When The Adverse Effects Of The Vax Kicks In…” (RELATED: Does This Video Show Tennis Players Federer And Nadal Mocking Djovic?)

The video is not from the 2022 Australian Open, however. A reverse image search conducted by Check Your Fact found that the video had been filmed in January 2020, well before COVID-19 vaccines were produced or administered.

The video shows Jakupović at the 2020 Australian Open tournament suffering from a coughing fit during her match against Switzerland player Stefanie Vögele, according to Today. During the second set of the match, Jakupović began suffering from the respiratory episode and partly collapsed on the court, the outlet reported. Jakupović was forced to withdraw from the tournament following the incident, according to CBS.

The incident apparently stemmed from smoke-related air conditions that were caused by the country’s historic wildfires at the time, according to Today.

Jakupoviać is not participating in this year’s tournament. She is not listed on the official roster found on the tournament’s website.

A keyword search likewise found no evidence of any player collapsing mid-match due to a vaccine or any other cause during this year’s Australian Open. A ball girl was escorted off a court after she fainted due to the intense heat, according to the Independent.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that purported an NFL player suffered a “COVID-19 vaccine-related” heart attack during a game.