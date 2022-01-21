FACT CHECK: No, Trojan Is Not Selling ‘Pre-Used’ Condoms

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Trojan brand “pre-used” condoms being commercially sold in large retailers.

Verdict: False

The image depicted in the post is photoshopped. Such a product does not appear on Trojan’s or its parent company’s website.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show a box of three Trojan condoms marked as “pre-owned” and “re-lubricated.” The box lists the condoms as “triple-washed and sanitized” while further advertising the product as “just like new.”

“This is beyond nasty…. Trojan Wildn,” the Facebook post’s caption says along with a facepalming emoji. (RELATED: Is It Illegal To Remove A Condom After Sex Without A Partner’s Consent In California?)

The alleged product is not being sold or advertised. No such condom product is listed on Trojan‘s or parent company Church & Dwight Co.’s website. None of Trojan’s social media posts mention any plans to repackage contraceptives of any kind that have previously been used.

“We do not sell pre-owned condoms, as they are designed for one-time use only,” the brand told Check Your Fact in a Facebook message.

A reverse image search revealed the image was created by digital artist Adam Padilla, who is also known as “adam.the.creator” online. Padilla shared a larger version of the image on Twitter on Valentine’s day in 2020, with a caption remarking, “Something special for tonight.”

The watermark “adam.the.creator” is more clearly visible in the version Padilla posted, identifying the image as his work. He has previously posted satirical images of mock products on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, including other products involving the Trojan brand.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Padilla for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.

Authorities have previously cautioned against condom reuse. In a 2018 tweet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated, “We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms!”

We say it because people do it: Don’t wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl — CDC STD (@CDCSTD) July 23, 2018

Check Your Fact previously debunked a similar claim in January 2022 that falsely suggested condom manufacturer Durex announced a “reversible” condom that could be used more than once.