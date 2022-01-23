FACT CHECK: Is The 2022 State Of The Union Address Occurring On Groundhog Day?

An image shared on Facebook claims the 2022 State of the Union address will take place on the same date as Groundhog Day.

Verdict: False

The 2022 State of the Union address is scheduled to be delivered on March 1, several weeks after Groundhog Day occurs.

Fact Check:

The image features text on a blue background that claims “Groundhog Day and the State of the Union address will occur on the same day,” calling the coincidence an “ironic juxtaposition of events.”

“One involves a meaningless ritual in which we look at an insignificant creature of little intelligence or prognostication… The other involves a groundhog,” reads text included in the image. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Trump Participating In A Prayer Circle Before The State Of The Union Address?)

The claim, however, is false. Groundhog Day falls on Feb. 2 each year, according to Britannica. The holiday, which has been celebrated on that date since 1887, is well-known for the use of a groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania that allegedly predicts the weather for the next six weeks, the website reported.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Jan. 7 inviting him to give his State of the Union speech on March 1, according to a press release on the speaker’s website. In the letter, Pelosi thanks the president for his “bold vision and patriotic leadership.” Biden’s first State of the Union address is set to be the latest any president has delivered the speech, according to U.S. News and World Report.