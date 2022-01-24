FACT CHECK: Has Dick Cheney Been Convicted Of Treason And Murder?

An image shared on Facebook claims former Vice President Dick Cheney has been convicted of treason and murder.

Verdict: False

Cheney has not been convicted of treason or murder. The rumor stems from a website that states it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The image shared on Facebook includes a photo of Cheney along with what appears to be a news headline that reads, “Dick Cheney Convicted of Treason, Homicide.”

The post’s caption alleges Cheney was involved in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and accuses him of using the Afghanistan War to gain “access to opium fields profit.” (RELATED: Does This Image Show Ashraf Ghani Fleeing Afghanistan?)

The rumors of Cheney’s alleged conviction are false. Neither the Justice Department nor the Defense Department has issued a press release about Cheney being charged, convicted or sentenced for any offense. No such legal action against him is mentioned in posts on social media from either department. His daughter, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has not issued a statement on any medium claiming her father faces any legal troubles.

The headline in the image appears to stem from a Jan. 19 article published on the website Real Raw News. The article alleges Cheney was tried and convicted by a military court at Guantanamo Bay. The website’s “About Us” page, however, includes a disclaimer that reads in part, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Cheney has previously been targeted by the website. In early January, Check Your Fact debunked a viral post that likewise originated with Real Raw News and claimed the former vice president had been arrested on Christmas Eve.