FACT CHECK: Is Walmart Giving Away Smart TVs?

A post shared on Facebook purports Walmart is giving away 1,000 Smart TV units for $2 each as part of a promotion.

Verdict: False

No such promotion appears on the retail chain’s website or official Facebook page. Walmart confirmed the promotion is fake.

Fact Check:

The image shows a pallet of Samsung QLED TVs with a clearance sign showing the products supposedly on sale for $2. The caption claims that people who fill out the form linked in the caption could get a QLED Samsung TV at the discounted price. (RELATED: Is Little Caesars Offering Free Pizza To Anyone Who Shares And Comments On A Facebook Post?)

The promotion, however, is a scam. The provided link leads users to a website with a Walmart logo at the top that asks three questions before asking the users to select the right gift box. Users who select the right box are taken to another website that appears to be unaffiliated with Walmart that asks users to provide their full name, telephone number, e-mail and shipping address.

The company has not announced any such giveaway in any of the press releases on its website. Likewise, no such promotion appears on the company’s verified Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram accounts. Walmart’s official Facebook page has a blue verification badge and a different handle than the Facebook page making the claim.

“We are not running any promotion related to selling televisions for $2, and we are not selling televisions for $2,” a representative for Walmart told Check Your Fact in an e-mail.

This is not the first time Walmart has been subject to misinformation. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim in February 2021 that suggested the company’s owners, the Walton family, sold the brand to a Chinese investment group for over $500 billion.