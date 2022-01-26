FACT CHECK: Did Michael Jordan Say LeBron James Is ‘The GOAT In My Eyes’?

An image shared on Facebook claims former basketball player Michael Jordan stated Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James has attributes “that won’t be duplicated in a player ever again” and deemed him “the GOAT.”

Verdict: False

There are no credible news reports attributing the quote to Jordan. A representative for Jordan denied the former basketball star made the statement.

Fact Check:

Jordan is celebrated as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, according to the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is also the current majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA franchise, according to the organization.

An image being shared on social media attributes a quote to him in which he rebukes comparisons between James and New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson. (RELATED: Did Larry Bird Tell NBA Players To ‘Shut Up And Play The Damn Game’?)

“In my opinion, there will NEVER be another LeBron James, he’s one of a kind,” the image quotes Jordan as saying, in part. “The combination of being 6’8″ 250+ pounds, running faster than a deer, having athleticism off the charts, the highest basketball IQ, being the best leader ever, crazy court vision, one of the best passers of all time, a rebounder, an elite defender AND possess the ability to score 30 or more in his sleep are attributes that won’t be duplicated in a player ever again. LeBron James is the GOAT in my eyes.”

The term “GOAT” is an acronym for the “greatest of all time,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The Charlotte Hornets organization has not included or attributed such a comment to Jordan in any of its press releases or social media posts. The purported quote also does not appear in any reports from outlets such as Sports Illustrated, ESPN, SBNation or Bleacher Report.

“Mr. Jordan did not make that statement,” a representative for the retired player told Check Your Fact in an email.

While there is no evidence Jordan made the comment alleged in the Facebook post, he did previously call the Lakers star “one of the best players in the world, if not the best player in the world” during a 2020 press conference.