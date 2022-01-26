FACT CHECK: Did Tom Hanks Wear A ’46>45′ Shirt?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows actor Tom Hanks wearing a “46>45” t-shirt.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. In the original photo, Hanks is wearing a soccer jersey.

Fact Check:

The image appears to be a photo Hanks took of himself while wearing a t-shirt that reads “46>45.” The shirt seems to illustrate that Hanks believes President Joe Biden, the 46th U.S. president, is better than former President Donald Trump, the 45th president. “I love the simplicity per Tom Hanks,” reads the Facebook post’s caption.

While Hanks has publicly expressed his support for Biden in the past, according to BBC News, he did not do so by wearing this particular shirt. A reverse image search reveals the image has been altered. Hanks posted the original photo, which shows him wearing a U.S. women’s national soccer team jersey, on his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts on June 29, 2015, well before Biden or Trump occupied the Oval Office. The posts came one day before the U.S. women’s national team advanced to the FIFA world cup final.

Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4eT5cYzmjD — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 29, 2015

“Fake turf or not, I’m full Bosom Buds if coach Ellis needs me. No yellow cards! Hanx,” reads the caption of Hanks’ tweet. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Tom Hanks Quarantined In Australia With Wilson The Volleyball?)

The actor, known for his roles in films such as “Cast Away” and “Saving Private Ryan,” recently narrated a video released by Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee to mark the one-year anniversary of his presidency, according to Axios.