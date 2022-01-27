FACT CHECK: No, Louie Anderson Didn’t Pass Away From The COVID-19 Booster Shot On His Way To Appear On Conan

A post shared on Facebook claims comedian Louie Anderson died while flying out to appear on late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien’s show weeks after receiving his COVID-19 booster shot.

Verdict: False

Anderson’s agent confirmed his client passed away from cancer complications. There’s no evidence Anderson was set to appear on Conan’s show

Fact Check:

Anderson passed away at age 68 on the morning of Jan. 21 in Las Vegas, according to the Los Angeles Times. His publicist, Glenn Schwartz, stated that the comedian died from complications stemming from cancer, the outlet reported.

An image on Facebook purports to show a text from an unknown person claiming Anderson had boarded a flight Jan. 20 to appear on “Conan” before complaining of his heart midway through the flight. “He received medical treatment shortly after he landed,” the text in the post claims. “They also spoke about the Vaccine and how Mr. Anderson received his 3 [sic] Vaccine a few weeks ago…”

An Instagram picture next to the text appears to show Anderson posing for a photo with unidentified fans. The name of the account and the face of the fans have been blacked out. “It’s an early morning, but have Louie Anderson on our flight,” the post said. “He’s off to do ‘Conan’.”

The timeline of this story is not possible. The final episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show aired on June 24, 2021, after ten years of broadcast, according to NPR. Anderson’s last documented appearance on “Conan” was on March 12, 2021, where the two spoke over video while Anderson revealed he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (RELATED: Did Betty White Encourage People To ‘Eat Healthy And Get All Your Vaccines’ Days Before Her Death?)

The comedian made no statement about receiving a booster shot or any vaccine dose on Twitter or Facebook leading up to his death. Anderson last tweeted on Sept. 11, while his Facebook had not been updated since Aug. 31. The third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine became authorized for immunocompromised individuals Aug. 12, an FDA news release reported.

This is not the first time rumors have spread about celebrities passing away due to a COVID-19 vaccine. Check Your Fact previously debunked claims in January 2022 that suggested Betty White died after receiving the COVID-19 booster shot.