FACT CHECK: No, Anita Dunn Was Not Sentenced To Death

A Facebook post claims Anita Dunn, President Joe Biden’s former senior adviser, was sentenced to death following a military tribunal.

Verdict: False

The rumor stems from a website that publishes “humor, parody and satire.” Dunn has not been convicted of any federal crime.

Fact Check:

Dunn left her position as Biden’s senior presidential adviser Aug. 12, having held the position on a temporary basis, Politico reported. Dunn would still have a key role as an outside counselor to the president, the outlet reported.

A recent Facebook post claims Dunn faced a military tribunal Jan. 25 that centered around her alleged involvement in “planning the Plandemic.” The post goes on to claim Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Navy Rear Adm. Darse Crandall questioned her husband, former White House Counsel Bob Bauer, during the tribunal. It concludes by stating the tribunal found Dunn guilty of treason and sentenced her to death.

There is no evidence that any of this occurred. Neither the Defense Department nor the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps has issued a statement of any kind about Dunn being charged or convicted of an offense. No mention of her supposed trial appears in any of the White House or Justice Department‘s press releases or social media posts. (RELATED: Did A French News Channel Film Mannequins Posing As COVID-19 Patients?)

Check Your Fact previously debunked a false claim from November 2021 that suggested armed forces had arrested Dunn on several charges, including trying to embolden “adversaries like China.”

The claim about the alleged trial stems from a Jan. 27 article from the website “Real Raw News.” The site’s “About Us” page states that the website “contains humor, parody and satire.” The article appears to be a continuation of another piece from Jan. 25 that detailed another section of the fake military tribunal.