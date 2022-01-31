FACT CHECK: No, There Is Not An International Investigation Into COVID-19 Vaccine Crimes

A post shared on Facebook claims an international criminal investigation regarding “COVID-19 vaccine-related crimes and threats to public health” is underway in the U.K.

Verdict: False



There is no evidence such an investigation is taking place. Though a complaint regarding the U.K.’s vaccination program has been filed with the Metropolitan Police, there is no active investigation, according to a spokesperson for the police force.

Fact Check:

The image shows what appears to be a press release from authorities. “UK Police Launch Major Investigation Into MRNA COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Corporate Crimes And Threats To Public Health,” reads the document’s title. It goes on to claim that London’s Metropolitan Police, Hammersmith Police and the International Criminal Court (ICC), an intergovernmental tribunal located in The Hague, Netherlands, are investigating a series of serious crimes related to COVID-19 vaccines.

The crimes allegedly being investigated include, “misfeasance and misconduct in public office; gross negligence manslaughter; corporate manslaughter, murder, conspiracy to murder, genocide and crimes against humanity.” (RELATED: Did Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi Testify Under Oath That COVID-19 Isn’t Real?)

There is, however, no evidence that any of this is true. An inspection of the ICC page titled, “Situations Under Investigation” revealed no investigations are currently being pursued in the U.K. or in Europe. None of the other active investigations listed on the website involve COVID-19 vaccines. The investigation is likewise not mentioned on the Metropolitan Police’s “News Archive” page.

“On 20 December, a number of documents were submitted at a west London police station in support of allegations of criminality in relation to the UK’s vaccine programme,” said a Metropolitan Police spokesperson in an email to Check Your Fact. “ A crime reference number was created and provided to the complainants.”

The spokesperson elaborated that while the crime reference number was an acknowledgment that an allegation had been received, it was not indicative of any active investigations taking place or that a crime had been committed. “While the assessment continues, to date there is nothing to indicate that a crime has been committed and no criminal investigation has been launched,” said the spokesperson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that COVID-19 vaccines are “safe and effective” and are undergoing “the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history,” according to its website.