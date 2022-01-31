FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say He Will Nominate A ‘Capable Negro Woman Who Can Read And Write’ To The Supreme Court?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Joe Biden vowed to nominate a “capable negro woman who can read and write” to the Supreme Court.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Biden making the remark. The tweet stems from a parody account.

Fact Check:

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement Jan. 27 after nearly 30 years on the court, according to NPR. Breyer announced that he would retire after the court adjourned at the end of the term “assuming that by then my successor has been nominated and confirmed,” according to his retirement letter.

An image circulating online shows a screen grab of an alleged tweet from Fox News that includes a photo of Biden at a podium. “BREAKING: Biden vows to nominate ‘capable negro woman who can read and write’ to Supreme Court,” the caption of the tweet states. There is no hyperlink to an article in the tweet.

The tweet originated from a parody account, not the actual Fox News account. Check Your Fact traced the post to Twitter account @FoxNewsProfile, which does not have the blue verification badge, unlike the official Fox News Twitter account, @FoxNews. The @FoxNewsProfile account includes a parody disclaimer in its bio. No article with such a headline appears on the Fox News website.

“@FOXNewsProfile is a parody account and not an official FOX News account,” a spokesperson from Fox News confirmed to Check Your Fact in an email. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say, ‘Mark My Words: Peace and Democracy Will Be Made In Uganda’?)

While Biden did make remarks at the White House about the retirement following Breyer’s announcement, he did not say the quote attributed to him in the post. There is also no record of the purported statement on either of Biden’s verified Twitter accounts or in any other public statements available through Factba.se’s database. The parody tweet was posted Jan. 26, one day before Breyer officially announced his retirement.

While there is no evidence Biden made the statement attributed to him in the Facebook post, he did say he would nominate a black woman to replace Breyer, according to Reuters. “The person I nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity – and that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court,” Biden said, according to the outlet.

Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim from March 2021 that alleged Biden said black people should not hold positions of power in government.