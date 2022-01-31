FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows an aerial photo of Canada’s “Freedom Convoy.”

Verdict: False

The photo actually shows a 2018 convoy protesting oil and gas-related regulations.

Fact Check:

A coalition of Canadian truck drivers upset with a recent government mandate that would force them to be vaccinated or quarantine after crossing the U.S.-Canada border decided to protest the rule by organizing a cross-country drive to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, according to BBC News. Dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” thousands of these truckers and their supporters are now protesting in the city, CBC reported.

A viral image shared on Facebook claims to show an aerial view of the trucker convoy. It features what appears to be hundreds of vehicles lined up bumper to bumper on a highway. “Just one picture of the Canadian Trucker convoy the media doesn’t want you to see,” reads the image’s caption. “Why? Are they afraid it could grow?”

The photo predates the 2022 “Freedom Convoy” and the COVID-19 pandemic, however. CDL Life, a trucking resource website, included it in a December 2018 article that indicated it showed a convoy of trucks in the vicinity of Grande Prairie, Alberta that year. (RELATED: Did Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘Truck Drivers Are Destroying America’?)

CBC explains the 2018 convoy was a demonstration against Bill C-69, a piece of national legislation that aimed to reform rules for assessing the environmental impact of large resource projects. The protest was attended by more than 1,500 people who believed the bill would negatively impact Canada’s oil and gas industry and involved more than 600 vehicles, the outlet reported. Despite this, the Canadian government ultimately enacted the bill in 2019.