FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Ukrainian Border In 2022?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows a large military force mobilizing along the Ukrainian border in January 2022.

Verdict: Misleading

The video shows Ukrainian soldiers conducting a military exercise in 2020. It does not show the Ukrainian border in 2022.

Fact Check:

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have escalated dramatically in recent weeks, with over 100,000 Russian soldiers currently stationed along Ukraine’s border, according to The Washington Post. Amid these tensions, a video showing a large force of soldiers and vehicles has been circulating, with at least one Twitter post claiming it shows the current situation along the Ukrainian border. (RELATED: Do These Viral Photos Show The Stanford Law Professor Who Testified At The Impeachment Hearings?)

A reverse image search by Check Your Fact revealed the video is more than a year old and was first shared in March 2020. The YouTube channel Defense Express uploaded a version of it on its channel, with a Ukrainian-language title that roughly translates to, “Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is the combat power of the army.” Most of the scenes from the Twitter video are visible in the first minute of the YouTube video. The video shared on Twitter appears to have added different music to the video for dramatic effect.

“Defense Express filmed one of the mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which conducted a control practical exercise at one of the ranges,” reads part of the translated description of the 2020 YouTube video. The practical exercise tested the readiness of “soldiers, weapons, equipment and unit interaction,” according to the description.

Check Your Fact recently debunked an image from December 2021 that falsely claimed to show Russian military vehicles spelling out a crude word in Cyrillic as a message to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.