FACT CHECK: Did KFC Send This Tweet About Black History Month?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a tweet posted by Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in recognition of Black History Month.

Verdict: Misleading

While the company’s Trinidad division posted and deleted the image included in the post in 2020, there is no evidence KFC’s primary account shared such a post to commemorate Black History Month.

Fact Check:

A Jan. 5 Facebook image appears to show a tweet from KFC’s verified Twitter account that includes an image of a chicken drumstick with a silhouette in the shape of a clenched, black fist visible behind it. “I hear you, I see you and I stand with you #BlackHistoryMonth,” reads the caption of the alleged tweet.

February is nationally recognized as Black History Month in the U.S. and the black, clenched fist is often associated with the Black Power movement and Black Lives Matter, according to ABC News.

The tweet is fake. It does not appear on KFC’s verified Twitter account or on any of the company’s other verified social media accounts. The company’s website makes no reference to Black History Month or such a post. (RELATED: Did McDonald’s and Coca-Cola Announce They Will No Longer Hire White People For Executive Positions?)

The image utilized in the tweet, however, is real. It stems from an Instagram post shared by KFC’s Trinidad division on Aug. 1, 2020 in recognition of the country’s Emancipation Day holiday, according to RT. KFC Trinidad faced widespread backlash over the image before deleting it and issuing an apology, the outlet reported.

“We recognise that our posts commemorating Emancipation Day drew some negative responses,” read’s part of the apology that was posted to Instagram. “Clearly, we got it wrong and we want to unreservedly apologise for the offence caused.”

“KFC U.S. did not post this image or statement,” said Lori Eberenz, a spokesperson for the company, in an email to Check Your Fact. “This is a fake, altered version of an old post from KFC Trinidad that was posted in 2020 and removed shortly after.” Eberenz then directed Check Your Fact to KFC Trinidad’s apology and added that “KFC does not tolerate racism or bias in any form.”