FACT CHECK: Did An International Court Convict Officials From Pharmaceutical Companies, China And The Vatican Of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’?

An image shared on Facebook claims several officials from major pharmaceutical companies, China and the Vatican were convicted of “crimes against humanity” by an international court.



Verdict: False

The International Common Law Court of Justice (ICLCJ), the body that allegedly convicted the group of people, is not recognized as an official judicial institution. There is no evidence that any of the individuals mentioned have been charged with “crimes against humanity” related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image allegedly shows a Jan. 15 press release from the ICLCJ claiming it had “struck a blow against the COVID corporatocracy by convicting top officials of Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, China, and the Vatican of Crimes against Humanity.” The document also claims the court prohibited the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The Court’s verdict sentences seventy-five individuals to life imprisonment, seizes their assets and disestablishes their corporations, and lawfully prohibits the further manufacture, sale, or use of their COVID vaccines as ‘products of medical genocide and mass murder,'” reads the press release. It lists Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla among the group of individuals who were allegedly convicted.

There is, however, no evidence that any of the people named in the press release have been arrested or convicted of crimes related to COVID-19. Bourla, one of the officials named in the release, appeared on Israel’s N12 News Jan. 22 to discuss frequent booster shots to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

The ICLCJ does not appear to be recognized as an official international court. The U.S. Department of Justice does not list it as an international court on its website. An internet search reveals the ICLCJ has previously authored false claims that have been debunked by fact check organizations. (RELATED: Was Queen Elizabeth Found Guilty In The Disappearance Of 10 Canadian Children?)

Check Your Fact debunked a claim stemming from the organization in May 2020 that alleged Queen Elizabeth II had been found guilty in the disappearance of 10 Canadian children. The ICLCJ is linked to Canadian conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett, according to Snopes.

Roger S. Clark, a professor of law at Rutgers Law School, told Check Your Fact in an email that there “is no such official international organization as the ‘International Common Law Court of Justice.'”

“The nearest equivalent, the International Criminal Court (ICC), has jurisdiction only over natural persons,” Clark stated, adding that the ICC had no power against states or corporate entities such as the ones listed.