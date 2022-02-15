FACT CHECK: Did ITV Report That ‘Vigorously’ Shaking A Duvet Cover Increases Chances Of Heart Attack?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an article published by the British news network ITV News that claims “vigorously” shaking a duvet can increase a person’s risk of a heart attack.

Verdict: False

The article is a digital fabrication. A spokesperson for ITV News stated the article was fake.

Fact Check

The Facebook image allegedly shows a screen grab of an article published by ITV News featuring their banner at the top of the image along with a picture of a man making his bed. The purported article is listed under the “Coronavirus Vaccine” tab of the website.

“Shaking the duvet too vigorously while making your bed can increase your chances of a heart attack, scientists warn,” the headline reads, though it does not cite which scientists or institution supposedly conducted such a study. The post is also accompanied by a caption, “Be careful out there people.”

The screengrab is a digital fabrication. Check Your Fact searched through ITV’s website but found no article regarding duvets that matched the text in the image being shared on social media. A review of ITV’s verified Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts also turned up no record of the alleged story.

A spokesperson for ITV News told Check Your Fact in an email that the article was a fake page and was “not posted by ITV News,” while adding the quoted survey was “also fictitious.” (RELATED: Did CBC Report Canadian Truckers Are Being Condemned For ‘Giving Away Free Food’?)

Check Your Fact could not find any reports from outlets such as The New York Times, The Washington Post or the Associated Press, that picked up a story regarding duvets and heart attacks. Likewise, British outlets such as BBC News or The Times have not reported on such a topic.

This is not the first time social media users have shared a fabricated image claiming to show an actual article. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that a BBC article suggested video games were causing a rise in heart attacks and blood clots.