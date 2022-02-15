FACT CHECK: Is This A Photo Of A Buddhist Temple In Japan?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a Buddhist temple on Mount Fanjing in Japan.

Verdict: False

Mount Fanjing and the Buddhist temple pictured are located in China, not Japan. The image appears to have been digitally altered to add the second mountain into the background.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image shows two buildings perched on separate peaks of a single jagged mountain with an inclined bridge connecting the two structures. A much larger mountain topped by a dome of clouds can be seen in the distance.

Text in the Facebook image identifies the smaller, foreground mountain as Mount Fanjing and the structures on it as a Buddhist temple. The text further claims the background mountain is Mount Fuji, using its Japanese name “Fujiyama,” and says both are located in Japan. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A NASA Picture Of The Himalayas From Space?)

However, Mount Fanjing and the two Buddhist temples pictured in the photo on top of the mountain spire are located in China, not Japan. The mountain and its Buddhist temples were the subjects of a piece from The Atlantic titled “A Photo Visit to Mount Fanjing.” The story identified the mountain as “part of the Wuling mountain range in southwestern China’s Guizhou province” and notes it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018.

Notably, none of the photos of Mount Fanjing in The Atlantic’s piece show another huge mountain looming in the background. Other images of the mountain and its temples from Shutterstock and Alamy also do not show a second, towering mountain in the distance. The image shared on Facebook appears to have meshed a photo of Mount Fanjing with a photo of another mountain, possibly Japan’s Mount Fuji. Lenticular clouds have occasionally appeared above Mount Fuji, as seen in photos available on Getty Images,