FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An Ad For World Food Program Jobs In Uganda?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows an advertisement for World Food Program (WFP) jobs in Uganda.

Verdict: False

The featured flyer is a hoax. A WFP spokesperson refuted the claims made in the advertisement.

Fact Check:

The WFP is a branch of the United Nations focused on “using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change,” according to its website. An image shared on Facebook claims to show an advertisement from the organization for jobs available in Uganda.

Among the jobs listed in the purported ad are internships, trainers, security guards and drivers. The flyer claims there are thousands of positions available in Uganda for people who apply, such as 2,319 open positions for “field officers” and 2,430 open intern positions.

“WFP provides cash/food assistance to meet the food and nutrition needs of all refugees as well as Ugandans affected by recurring climate shocks,” the post reads in part. “We also work with partners to promote early transition from food assistance to self-reliance.”

There is no evidence suggesting the advertisement is legitimate. Check Your Fact reviewed the WFP’s website and found that there were only 10 open positions in Uganda, such as storekeeper and driver. Most of the jobs offered in the advertisement do not match the ones listed on the WFP website.

The WFP has posted no such announcement of job openings in Uganda through its official Twitter or Facebook page. The supposed flyer also does not appear on the organization’s press release webpage. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Young People Stopping A Police Officer From Stealing A Ballot Box During Uganda’s 2021 Presidential Election?)

“This is fake. We announced on social media and shared with our WhatsApp social networks and UN RC office that this is fake,” Patience Akumu, a WFP Program Policy Officer, told Check Your Fact in an email.

The organization warns on its website that it “only advertises its employment opportunities on its global employment website or utilizes bona fide and established media, newspapers and online job boards to disseminate its vacancies.”