FACT CHECK: Did Britney Spears Announce She Has Cancer?

A post shared on Facebook claims singer Britney Spears recently revealed that she has cancer.

Verdict: False

While Spears said in a since-deleted Instagram post that at one point during her conservatorship she thought she had cancer, according to BuzzFeed News, she has not announced a cancer diagnosis or said “I have cancer.”

Fact Check:

Spears spent 13 years in a conservatorship controlled by her father until the arrangement was terminated by a judge in November 2021, according to NPR. The singer had requested to end the conservatorship, calling it “abusive” and alleging illegal surveillance by her father, CNN reported. An attorney for Spears’ father denied the allegations, the outlet reported.

Now, a post shared on Facebook claims the pop star recently revealed she has cancer. “#BreakingNews ‘I Have Cancer’ – #BritneySpears reveals DEVASTATING NEWS,” reads the post, which includes a picture of Spears. The post links to a Feb. 11 story from the entertainment website Celebuzz titled, “BRITNEY SPEARS CLAIMS FAMILY FORCEFULLY MADE HER ILL.”

The article from Celebuzz does not, however, mention anything about Spears announcing she has cancer. Rather, the article purports to detail the experiences the pop icon allegedly had during her conservatorship. It also claims that in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears said she thought she had cancer at one point during her conservatorship.

“At one point I thought … wait do I have cancer and they don’t want me to know and this is some secret therapy for people with cancer???” wrote Spears in the alleged Instagram post, according to Celebuzz. BuzzFeed News and Billboard also reported on the purportedly deleted Instagram posts from Spears.

Nowhere in the alleged posts did Spears state that she has cancer. Check Your Fact found no credible news reporting to corroborate such a claim. There is likewise nothing about a cancer diagnosis on her official website or any of her verified social media accounts. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Meryl Streep Riding The Subway After Being Told She Was ‘Too Ugly’ For A Film Role?)

Check Your Fact reached out to an agent for Spears and will update this article if a response is received.