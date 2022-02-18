FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Canadian Truckers Praying For Protection?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows truckers in Canada assembled in a prayer circle to ask for guidance and protection.

Verdict: False

The image shows Honduran truck drivers in a prayer circle in 2020, not Canadians in 2022.

Fact Check:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers on Monday to disperse recent “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in the country, according to the Associated Press. Ottawa police officers have also arrested leaders of the convoy, including organizer Tamara Lich, according to BBC News.

An image shared on Facebook claims to show some of these Canadian protesters gathered in a circle to pray. It shows a group of men holding hands while forming a circle and bowing their heads in prayer. At least two semi-trucks are visible in the background.

“The True Warriors of Canada,” reads text included in the image. “Truckers gather to pray for guidance and protection.” (RELATED: Is The Ottawa Police Force Exempt From The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?)

However, the photo was not taken in Canada and does not have any relation to the “Freedom Convoy” protest. A reverse image search revealed it was published more than a year ago by the Honduras-based newspaper La Prensa in a March 2020 article. The story identifies the men as truckers in the country praying for protection during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Prensa reported at the time that a curfew had been imposed in the country to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Truck drivers and some other professionals were allowed to work while the measures were in place, according to the outlet.

The photo of the men praying and other images of truck drivers were uploaded to Facebook by the Honduran Institute of Land Transport the day before the La Prensa article was published. “Cargo drivers start their work day with prayer,” reads a translation of text that accompanied the photos. “This is a worthy example of recognition for these people who are in charge of the supply of goods at a national level.”

