FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show ‘FEMA Camp Containers’?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show “FEMA Camp Containers.”

Verdict: False

Neither of the two photos included in the post show “FEMA Camp Containers.” The bottom image shows a quarantine facility located in Shijiazhuang, China.

Fact Check:

The Facebook image features a collage of two photos. The first shows what appears to be an image from the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with the word “SuperbOwl” written across the top-left corner. The second photo shows a series of white containers stacked next to one another along with text at the top that reads, “FEMA Camp Containers.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is the federal agency tasked with responding to disasters. (RELATED: Does The Department Of Homeland Security Have A Training Course To Prepare To Quarantine Unvaccinated Americans?)

“Super Bowl fema camps, hmmm fools keep thinking there is nothing to see,” reads the image’s caption. However, neither image included in the post shows FEMA camps.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact confirmed the first photo was taken during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Several photos show different angles of the stage setup, all of which appear to show a series of plain white houses with colored rooms matching the image shared on Facebook.

The second photo, which is labeled as showing the “FEMA Camp Containers,” can be traced to a January 2021 article from the New York Daily News titled, “China Builds Massive Quarantine Camp As New COVID Outbreak Raises Concern.” The article explains that in January 2021, China built a huge quarantine camp to house people who had close contact with someone who had COVID-19.

“In this aerial photo released by China’s Xinhua News Agency, workers build a large centralized quarantine facility capable of holding several thousand people in Shijiazhuang in northern China’s Hebei Province, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,” reads the image’s caption.

Check Your Fact found no evidence that FEMA has or plans to construct such housing projects. There is nothing on the agency’s website about “Camp Containers.” There is likewise no credible news reporting about FEMA building such camps.

“That claim is absolutely false,” a spokesperson for FEMA told Check Your Fact in an email.