FACT CHECK: No, The Military Did Not Arrest Sonia Sotomayor

A post shared on Facebook claims Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was arrested by U.S. Marines.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to suggest Sotomayor has been arrested by the military. The claim stems from a website that features “humor, parody, and satire.”

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which features an image of former President Barack Obama standing behind Sotomayor, claims the supreme court justice was arrested by U.S. Marines on Feb. 16. The arrest allegedly came after a “3-month investigation into whether she had accepted cash payoffs for rulings favoring mask and vaccination mandates and knowingly made false statements to amplify Covid fear,” according to the Feb. 19 post, which links to a story from the website “Truth Archives.”

There is no evidence that Sotomayor has been arrested by the military. Neither the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Defense nor the Department of Justice have issued a press release or social media posts announcing such an arrest. There is likewise no mention of the purported detainment on the Supreme Court’s website. Sotomayor was present at the Supreme Court on Feb. 22 to hear oral arguments, days after her alleged arrest, according to CNN.

An internet search reveals the post’s text first surfaced in a Feb. 18 article published by the website Real Raw News. The site’s “About Us” page explains it “contains humor, parody, and satire.” (RELATED: Was Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Recently Pictured Attending A Dinner With Democratic Leaders?)

Check Your Fact debunked a similar claim in May 2021 that alleged Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was put under house arrest by the military. This claim also originated with Real Raw News.