FACT CHECK: Will Truth Social Cost $4.99 A Week?

A post shared on Facebook claims the new social media platform Truth Social will cost $4.99 a week.

Verdict: False

The image shows a screen grab from a different app called 2nd1st. Truth Social is free for all users.

Fact Check:

Truth Social, a social media platform that was developed with support from former President Donald Trump, launched Monday on the Apple App Store, according to the Associated Press. The app was created by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to be a free-speech-centered platform and “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” according to Time.

An image shared on Facebook claims the app will cost $4.99 a week. It shows a screen grab that reads, “Support Free Speech Now” in bold, blue letters, followed by a checklist of features that are accessible to certain users. “Start 3 Day Free Trial then $4.99/wk,” the image concludes with a red “continue” button for users to click on to subscribe.

“Trump’s new Truth Social is where ‘free speech’ costs $4.99 per week,” the post’s caption claims.

The screen grab is not from Truth Social, however. Rather, it appears to show the pricing of a different “free speech” app titled, “2nd1st.” A similar image can be seen in an article from the New York Post about 2nd1st. The article explains Trump sent the app a cease and desist in 2021 for using his likeness and implying he will be on the platform.

Truth Social is listed as a free app in the Apple App Store, while web archives from October 2021 show the platform has been listed as free at least since then. (RELATED: Do People Now Have To Pay Taxes On All Third-Party Payment App Transactions Totaling Over $600?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to TMTG for comment and will update this piece if a response is given.