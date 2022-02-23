FACT CHECK: Does This Picture Show Donald Trump Refusing To Shake Justin Trudeau’s Hand?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows former President Donald Trump refusing to shake the hand of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting.

Verdict: False

The picture was taken seconds before Trump shook Trudeau’s hand.

Fact Check:

The image appears to show Trump looking down at Trudeau’s hand in disgust as the Canadian prime minister extends it for a handshake. “The day that former U.S. President Donald Trump refused to shake PM Trudeau’s hand is one of my favorite moments in political history,” the photo’s caption claims.

“Everything you need to know about Trudeau,” large text at the top of the image reads. “President Trump is Unreal! Love the look on his face!” (RELATED: Was Trump The Only Leader To Not Wear A G20 Lapel Pin?)

Though the lone picture may appear to show Trump refusing Trudeau’s handshake, video footage and photographs from the day of the meeting shows the two leaders did indeed shake hands.

The image is from Trudeau and Trump’s meeting at the 2018 G7 Summit in Ottawa. The summit was attended by leaders from the European Union, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S. who discussed an array of issues including trade and denuclearization, according to the European Council’s website.

CTV News published a video of the full exchange between the two on June 8, 2018 that clearly shows the two world leaders shaking hands and smiling for the cameras before having a brief press conference with the media. Pictures of the handshake shared between Trump and Trudeau at the summit can be seen in a 2018 New Yorker article, as well as on Getty Images.