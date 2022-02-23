FACT CHECK: Did The New York Times Publish This Headline About Narendra Modi?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a front page of The New York Times declaring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “world’s most loved and most powerful leader.”

Verdict: False

The headline is digitally altered. The New York Times refuted the claim in September 2021.

Fact Check:

Modi has served as India’s prime minister since 2014, previously serving as Chief Minister of Gujarat, according to the Prime Minister’s Office website. His approval rating among Indian citizens stood at 72 percent in mid-February 2022, one of the highest in the world, Morning Consult reported.

The Facebook post displays a supposed front page of The New York Times that includes a photo of Modi along with a headline that reads, “LAST, BEST HOPE OF EARTH” and a subheadline that reads, “WORLD’S MOST LOVED AND MOST POWERFUL LEADER, IS HERE TO BLESS US.”

“Front Page of New York Times. Any thing (sic) more to say now?,” reads text included in the image. (RELATED: Did Barack Obama Tweet That He Regrets Shaking Hands With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi?)

The New York Times has not published such a headline or front page. There is no record of the alleged headline on the news outlet’s website or on any of its social media accounts. Notably, some opinion pieces from The New York Times have been critical of Modi’s treatment of Muslims and women.

The New York Times addressed the bogus headline in a tweet in September 2021, noting it is “completely fabricated.”

This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:https://t.co/ShYn4qW4nT pic.twitter.com/gsY7AlNFna — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 28, 2021

This is not the first time a fake headline from The New York Times has gone viral. Last year, Check Your Fact corrected rumors that alleged the publication published articles titled “NFTs Are the Top Expense for Low-Income Men in 2021” and “Even If The Election Was Stolen, Recalling It Will Just Further Divide The Country.”