FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Combat Between Russia and Ukraine?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows combat between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Verdict: False

The video stems from an open-world tactical shooter game. The footage is not real.

Fact Check:

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early Thursday, launching a series of attacks that have left at least 40 people dead, according to the Associated Press. The military action prompted citizens to flee west towards the Polish border, NBC News reported.

The Facebook video, which has over 5,800 views, allegedly shows planes intercepting each other in the sky. A burning aircraft is seen falling from the sky disappearing into a body of water. Shortly after, anti-aircraft missiles can be seen flying through the air at approaching planes. The lower third part of the video features a red border area where the words “breaking news” and “live” are visible. “Russia vs Ukraine war,” reads the video’s caption, in part.

The video is not of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A reverse image search found the footage stems from a video game called Arma 3. The game is a multiplayer first-shooter role-playing game that allows players to experience “true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox,” according to the game’s Facebook page.

Check Your Fact found a series of similar videos on YouTube, with some apparently being edited together to create the Facebook video, which was uploaded on Feb. 17, days before the full-scale invasion took place. (RELATED: Did CNN Air This Chyron About Putin Waiting To Invade Ukraine Until Biden Sends Weapons ‘For Russia To Capture’?)

Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that purportedly showed Christians in Kyiv, Ukraine, praying outdoors amid the current Russian-Ukraine crisis.